Lego's limited-run Parisian Street, Mountain Fortress sets on sale today

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:26 pm Feb 07, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Get ready, Lego fans! Today at 11:00am ET (9:30pm IST), Lego is launching five exclusive sets, including the stunning Parisian Street and the epic Mountain Fortress. These incredible sets were crafted by talented fans who participated in a BrickLink Designer Program contest, with the winning designers earning 5% of the sales. The Parisian Street set, showcasing gorgeous Haussmann architecture, is priced at $319.99 (around Rs. 26,550), while the adventurous Mountain Fortress set comes in at $379.99 (roughly Rs. 31,530).

Other fan-designed sets in the collection

But wait, there's more! Alongside the Parisian Street and Mountain Fortress sets, you can also grab three other amazing fan-designed sets. These include the charming $50 (Rs. 4,150) Snack Shack, inspired by a Hawaiian shrimp truck; the cozy $159.99 (Rs. 13,270) General Store; and the nostalgic $229.99 (Rs. 19,080) Old Train Engine Shed. Lego plans to ship these fantastic sets in July 2024, but keep in mind that actual dates and shipping times might vary.

Increased production for fan-designed sets

There's great news for collectors as Lego has upped the production for these limited-edition sets. Initially capping at 20,000 sets, they've now increased it to 30,000. While this might affect their value for collectors, it could also deter scalpers from taking advantage of limited stock. Designers of the most popular sets could potentially earn royalties of roughly half a million dollars.

First open competition for Lego set design

The BrickLink Designer Program Series 1 is a game-changer, as it's the first time anyone could enter a competition to design a Lego set that would be produced by the company itself. In the past, fan ideas were either adapted by The Lego Group or crowdfunded from Lego Ideas submissions made earlier. This innovative approach paves the way for more fan-designed sets to be created and enjoyed by Lego enthusiasts all over the world.