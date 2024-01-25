US woman who stabbed partner 108 times won't be imprisoned
A 32-year-old United States(US) woman, convicted of stabbing her boyfriend 108 times, has been spared prison time. The court ruled that due to a "cannabis-induced psychosis" she had "no control over her actions." Bryn Spejcher, a resident of California, stabbed Chad O'Melia during a drug-induced psychotic episode in 2018, resulting in her conviction for involuntary manslaughter. On Tuesday, she received a sentence of two years probation and was mandated to complete 100 hours of community service.
After stabbing boyfriend, woman stabbed herself
According to prosecutors, the stabbing took place on the intervening night of May 27 and 28 in 2018 at O'Melia's apartment. Prosecutors revealed that Spejcher fatally stabbed her 26-year-old accountant boyfriend after they smoked marijuana together. She also stabbed herself multiple times. CBS News reported that Spejcher experienced cannabis-induced psychotic disorder during the incident. Police who arrived at the apartment discovered O'Melia lying in a pool of blood while Spejcher was "screaming hysterically with a knife still in her hands."
Spejcher was 'involuntarily intoxicated'
In court, Spejcher's defense team argued that their client—who was an inexperienced pot smoker—became "involuntarily intoxicated" at the time of the killing after O'Melia had pressed her to take a second bong hit. Under California law, a person is seen as responsible for their actions when impaired by drugs or alcohol unless their intoxication is involuntary.
My actions have ripped your family apart: Spejcher
"My actions have ripped your family apart," she said, per the Ventura County Star. "I am broken and aching inside. I hurt that you never see Chad again." The victim's father, Sean O'Melia, expressed his disappointment and set the sentencing set a dangerous precedent. He said: "He (the judge) just gave everyone in the state of California who smokes marijuana a license to kill someone."