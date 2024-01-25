2018 incident

After stabbing boyfriend, woman stabbed herself

According to prosecutors, the stabbing took place on the intervening night of May 27 and 28 in 2018 at O'Melia's apartment. Prosecutors revealed that Spejcher fatally stabbed her 26-year-old accountant boyfriend after they smoked marijuana together. She also stabbed herself multiple times. CBS News reported that Spejcher experienced cannabis-induced psychotic disorder during the incident. Police who arrived at the apartment discovered O'Melia lying in a pool of blood while Spejcher was "screaming hysterically with a knife still in her hands."

Defense's argument

Spejcher was 'involuntarily intoxicated'

In court, Spejcher's defense team argued that their client—who was an inexperienced pot smoker—became "involuntarily intoxicated" at the time of the killing after O'Melia had pressed her to take a second bong hit. Under California law, a person is seen as responsible for their actions when impaired by drugs or alcohol unless their intoxication is involuntary.

Statement

My actions have ripped your family apart: Spejcher

"My actions have ripped your family apart," she said, per the Ventura County Star. "I am broken and aching inside. I hurt that you never see Chad again." The victim's father, Sean O'Melia, expressed his disappointment and set the sentencing set a dangerous precedent. He said: "He (the judge) just gave everyone in the state of California who smokes marijuana a license to kill someone."