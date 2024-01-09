Epstein had 'sex tapes' of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew: Witness



By Tanya Shrivastava

Epstein's defense team has undermined the reliability of witness's allegation

The fresh tranche of unsealed court documents in a defamation lawsuit case involving late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein revealed he recorded "sex tapes" involving prominent people. They included the likes of former United States (US) President Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew, and billionaire businessman Richard Branson. These claims were made by Sarah Ransome, a British-South African witness in the case, in 2016. She retracted the allegations the same year. Epstein's defense team has, however, undermined the reliability of Ransome's allegations.

Why does this story matter?

These documents are part of a now-settled defamation lawsuit against Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, filed by Virginia Giuffre in 2015. Giuffre alleged Epstein sexually abused her as a minor, and Maxwell assisted in the abuse. Epstein was an American financier associated with celebrities, politicians, and academics. He was indicted in 2019 for operating a sex trafficking ring involving minor girls. On the private Caribbean island Little Saint James he owned— informally known as Paedophile Island—Epstein allegedly organized sex parties.

Ransome's claims about filmed sexual encounters

In 2016, Ransome emailed a columnist claiming her friend engaged in sexual acts with Clinton, Andrew, and Branson, which were recorded by Epstein. She wrote, "Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Branson having sexual intercourse with her." Additionally, Ransome alleged that ex-US President Donald Trump also had sexual intercourse with another friend of hers at Epstein's New York mansion regularly.

Ransome withdraws allegations, fails to provide tapes

However, Ransome did not provide the sex tapes she claimed to have and later told the New Yorker that she "invented" the tapes to make Epstein believe she had "evidence that would come out if he harmed me." Eventually, Ransome retracted her allegations, stating she wanted to "walk away from this." Epstein's lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, has said Ransome's claims "manifestly lack credibility." No tapes were provided to the court as well.

What is the significance of the documents?

A string of documents released over the last week have revealed the Epstein and Maxwell's connections to high-profile figures. The documents refocus the spotlight on Epstein as well as the powerful personalities associated with him, raising fresh questions about their involvement with his crimes. Meanwhile, several other documents concerning Epstein remain sealed, triggering uncertainty over various events and fueling conspiracy theories.

How did Epstein die?

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide. Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and has been in detention since, despite attempts to secure bail. She was later sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022. Her appeal is scheduled to be heard in November this year.