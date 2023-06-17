World

Trump announces 'food for everyone' but allegedly skips paying bill

Trump announces 'food for everyone' but allegedly skips paying bill

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 17, 2023 | 02:38 pm 2 min read

Trump appeared before Miami court for federal arraignment on Tuesday

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump promised "food for everyone" at a popular Cuban restaurant after his federal arraignment on Tuesday, but instead left early and did not pay the bill, reported Miami New Times. Notably, after leaving the courthouse, he traveled straight to Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami's Little Havana, where his supporters were reportedly waiting to meet him.

Trump's stop at restaurant totaled about 10 minutes

Upon reaching the restaurant, Trump took a moment for prayers, pre-birthday wishes, and pictures with his supporters. Reportedly, he was then heard declaring, "Food for everyone!" However, a source later told the publication that his visit to Versailles totaled about 10 minutes, which did not give time for people to place their orders, let alone eat anything.

Nobody placed orders: Trump's spokesperson

Refuting the claims, Trump's spokesperson told The New York Post, "At the end of Trump's visit, he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when...Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves." The spokesperson added, "Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs."

Trump's campaign team left with food

Moreover, the former president's senior advisor Jason Miller posted a picture on Twitter to inform that the campaign team left with their food. "Takeout, Versailles edition!" he wrote in the caption. The New York Times further reported that Trump did not eat anything at the restaurant himself and feasted on McDonald's later on his flight.

Share this timeline