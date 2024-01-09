Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest, first gay prime minister

Gabriel Attal—at just 34 years old—has become France's youngest PM

Gabriel Attal has become France's youngest and first openly gay prime minister. President Emmanuel Macron picked the 34-year-old education minister to replace outgoing PM Élisabeth Borne on Tuesday. He now holds the record for France's youngest prime minister, surpassing Laurent Fabius, who was 37 when appointed in 1984. Macron hopes this change as part of a political reset will breathe new life into his presidency. Attal's new role will involve leading his government into crucial European Parliament elections this June.

Attal's rapid rise in French politics

A decade ago, Attal was a little-known adviser in France's health ministry and a Socialist Party member. He was elected to the parliament in 2017. Aged 29 in 2018, Attal became the youngest minister in the Fifth Republic (government), holding a junior position in education. After a brief budget minister stint, he took over the education portfolio in July 2023. Now a Renaissance party member, Attal is inspired by Macron's vision of dismantling the traditional left-right political divide in France.

Attal's accomplishments as France's education minister

As the education minister, Attal most notably tackled the controversy surrounding Muslim abaya robes in schools by banning them. He also spearheaded a campaign against bullying and challenged the education system with his proposal to experiment with school uniforms. Moreover, opinion polls indicate that Attal is the most admired leader of Macron's government, rivaling far-right National Rally leaders Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella. He became popular among the public over the years, appearing on debates and radio shows.

Challenges ahead for France's youngest PM

In his new role, Attal will face challenges similar to those of his predecessor, Borne. These include the rising popularity of the hard-right opposition that might dominate the June election and a National Assembly with no majority for Macron. Additionally, he must assert his authority over influential Renaissance party figures and ministers like Gérald Darmanin and Bruno Le Maire. Meanwhile, questions have emerged about his political stance, with critics claiming he is all talk and no action, much like Macron.

European elections and Attal's future

Attal's position as the prime minister could be affected if Macron's party suffers significant losses in the upcoming European Parliament elections. Typically, a new prime minister is appointed to reinvigorate the second half of the mandate, but Macron has already used that option with Attal's appointment. So, if the party is defeated in June, Attal might struggle to maintain credibility despite being well-liked and respected in the National Assembly, observed the BBC.