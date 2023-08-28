France announces ban on wearing Islamic dress in schools

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 28, 2023 | 11:09 am 3 min read

France to ban female students from wearing abayas in state schools

In a major development, France has decided to ban students from wearing the "abaya," a loose-fitting full-length robe worn by Muslim women, in the country's state-run schools. According to French Education Minister Gabriel Attal, the rule is set to be effective across the country as soon as the new school year starts on September 4.

Why does this story matter?

This decision from the French authorities comes after several months of discussion over the wearing of abayas in schools. With abayas being worn increasingly in schools, it has reportedly triggered a political divide in the country. While right-wing groups in France have been pushing for a ban, the left has expressed their concerns for the rights of Muslim girls and women.

Attal reveals reason behind banning abayas

"Secularism means the freedom to emancipate oneself through school," the French education minister told TF1 TV. Attal added that the abayas are a religious gesture that is "aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute." Notably, the wearing of signs or outfits that show a religious affiliation in schools has been banned since 2004.

Will provide clear rules at national level soon: Attal

The French education minister also confirmed that he will give clear rules at the national level before state schools re-open after the summer break on September 4. "I have decided that the abaya could no longer be worn in schools. When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn't be able to identify the pupils' religion just by looking at them," Attal added.

France's efforts to keep public education free from religious influence

As per AFP, France has enforced a strict ban on religious signs in state-run schools since the 19th century. The banned items include Christian symbols like huge crosses, in an effort to limit Catholic influence in public education. After banning headscarves in schools in 2004, the country also banned the wearing of full-face veils in public in 2010, angering the country's Muslim community.

Reaction to Attal's announcement on abayas

Attal's announcement triggered a mixed political reaction in France. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), left-wing leader Clementine Autain asked, "How far will the clothing police go? The proposition of Gabriel Attal is unconstitutional." Right-wing Republicans party head Eric Ciotto, on the other hand, welcomed the ban on abayas in state schools, saying, "Communitarianism is a leprosy that threatens the Republic."

