Ecuador: Gunmen take over live TV broadcast amid emergency

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:12 pm Jan 10, 202402:12 pm

Gunmen took over live TV broadcast in Ecuador

In a shocking turn of events in Ecuador, some armed men stormed a studio of state-owned TC Television in the port city of Guayaquil, donning balaclavas and brandishing large guns. They interrupted the live broadcast and held the staff hostage. This is one of several violent incidents that took place across the South American country on Tuesday. Alina Manrique, the head of news for the channel, told The Associated Press the experience was traumatic as gunmen held everyone at gunpoint.

Why does this story matter?

Ecuador declared a state of emergency after infamous druglord, Jose Adolfo Macias, aka "Fito" escaped from a highly-guarded prison in Guayaquil with his cartel. President Daniel Noboa has declared a 60-day mobilization of soldiers across the country's streets and prisons. A nightly curfew has also been implemented as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend Fito, the leader of the Los Choneros gang. This move aims to give the armed forces the necessary support to fight "narcoterrorists."

Mayhem streamed live for 20 minutes before police action

The armed attackers forced network staff onto the studio floor while gunfire and screams could be heard in the background, CNN reported, citing social media videos. The mayhem was streamed live for almost 20 minutes before Ecuadorian police took action. They claimed to have arrested 13 armed people and rescued all the hostages. Later, the police also shared images of the suspects with their hands tied behind their backs.

Graphic warnings: Visuals of attacks in Ecuador

Violence escalates across Ecuador

The alarming incident comes after a series of unsettling events, including the kidnapping of at least seven police officers, multiple explosions in various cities, and prison inmates taking dozens of guards hostage, per Al Jazeera. Authorities have yet to give explanations for the explosions or any claims of responsibility. Additionally, no details have been released regarding the kidnappers' demands or the status of the guards held captive.

State of emergency and internal armed conflict

President Noboa declared a state of emergency earlier on Tuesday, acknowledging the country's "internal armed conflict" following Fito's prison escape. He also designated 22 gangs as terrorist organizations and instructed the armed forces to "neutralize" these groups under international law and human rights. Amid the crisis, the United States (US)'s top diplomat for Latin America, Brian Nichols, expressed concern and assured that American officials would maintain close communication with President Noboa's team.

Unrest was triggered in 6 provinces of Ecuador

After Fito's jailbreak, the prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation and booked two prison authorities "allegedly involved" in the plan. Moreover, his escape triggered unrest at penitentiaries in six of the country's 24 provinces on Monday, the national prison authority said. Guards were also taken hostage at some facilities, it added. Meanwhile, security was beefed up in the prisons of El Oro, Azuay, Loja, Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, and Pichincha provinces.

Record levels of homicides, drug seizures

Ecuador has seen a major surge in violence as competing gangs with ties to the Mexican and Colombian cartels vie for power. Last year, the country recorded more than 7,800 killings and recovered 220 tons of narcotics, marking a new high for a country of just 18 million people. Since February 2021, more than 460 individuals have died as a result of prisoner disputes.