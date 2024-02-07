The preliminary investigation report on the mid-air door blowout was made public recently

Bolts missing in Boeing plane involved in door blowout: Report

What's the story Four crucial bolts securing the door panel of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet, which blew off mid-flight earlier this month, were found to be missing, says the preliminary investigation report. The findings by the National Transportation Safety Board come almost a month after the incident, which triggered a 19-day emergency grounding of all MAX 9s. The report published on Tuesday details the findings from a laboratory disassembly of the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On January 5, passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight faced a tense situation when an exit door plug of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft detached mid-air, causing depressurization. The flight, traveling from Portland to Ontario, California, was cruising at 16,000 feet. Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered inspections of 171 Boeing planes worldwide, leading Alaska Airlines to cancel over 100 flights. On January 7, a schoolteacher reported finding the ripped fragment of the aircraft in his backyard.

Preliminary investigation report

Boeing removed bolts during inspection prior to delivery

According to initial reports, there was no damage or deformation around the bolt "holes." This indicates that the four bolts preventing upward movement of the door plug were missing before the incident. Per the investigation, Boeing employees removed four bolts during an inspection at the Renton plant in Washington State before delivering the aircraft in October 2023. The operation was conducted to replace five damaged rivets in the aircraft's cabin. The NTSB report included both photos and written documents.

Watch: Video of the mid-flight door blowout

Probe underway

Final NTSB report could take more than a year

The findings indicate that the aircraft operated for several months, with the missing bolts, before the blowout. Investigators are assessing the documentation used for authorizing the plug's opening and closing during the rivet repair in Washington. The report raises concerns about the initial installation of the bolts and the lack of proper documentation for the door's opening at the Renton plant. The final NTSB report, which may assess blame or cause, could be more than a year away.