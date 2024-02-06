Pakistan is set to vote in a general election on Thursday

US monitoring Pakistan's electoral process closely, says official

By Riya Baibhawi 01:08 pm Feb 06, 202401:08 pm

What's the story The United States (US) is closely observing the electoral process in Pakistan, an official of the US State Department has said. Pakistan to set to vote in a general election on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US has concerns over the "infringement with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations." Patel's statement comes amid reports of pre-election violence in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The New York Times reported that a political crackdown has been more visible in Pakistan than those in previous years, making this week's vote among the least credible in the country's history. Meanwhile, Pakistan's largest export destination and a major aid provider, the US, maintains considerable influence in the country. A free, fair and peaceful election in Pakistan could serve the US's interest at a time when it is trying so hard to stop the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Statement

'Pakistanis deserve free and fair elections without fear'

In his statement, Patel also voiced concerns about episodes of violence. "Pakistanis deserve to exercise their fundamental right to choose their future leaders through free and fair elections without fear, violence, or intimidation, and it is ultimately for the people of Pakistan to decide their political future," he said. "We're continuing to monitor Pakistan's electoral process quite closely, and as we have said, we want to see that process take place in a way that facilitates broad participation," he added.

Adversaries sidelined

Pakistani military's interference in the elections

In the run up to the elections, the Pakistani military is employing a familiar strategy to sideline its current adversary, dealing a blow to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This will be the first national election since Khan, clashed with the military and was removed by the parliament in 2022. The Foreign Policy magazine has pointed out that the military continues to have a strong influence on Pakistan's elections.

Case against Imran Khan

Political crackdown in Pakistan

In what is being called a "political crackdown," Pakistan's main opposition leader Khan is facing atleast 150 case including charges of inciting violence since his May 2023 arrest. A local court last week sentenced the former premier and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana (state gifts) case. Earlier, the 71-year-old was handed down a 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in the "cipher case", for allegedly leaking state secrets.

General elections

Pakistan's electoral timeline

Last year in August, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly, setting a 90-day deadline to hold fresh polls. However, just days before the end of its term, the government, announced that the elections could take place only after a new census was completed and new constituency boundaries were drawn. Later, election commission announced that polls will take place on February 8 (Thursday). The PTI is contesting against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's party Pakistan Muslim League (N) party in the polls.