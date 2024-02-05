King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

By Shikha Chaudhry 11:55 pm Feb 05, 202411:55 pm

What's the story Buckingham Palace recently revealed that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. The news came during his treatment for an enlarged prostate, but it's not prostate cancer. The exact type of cancer remains undisclosed, and the palace shared that the King started "regular treatments" on Monday. King Charles is staying positive about his treatment and hopes to resume his full public duties as soon as possible.

Next Article

Diagnosis

Public engagements postponed, senior royals to step in

Due to the diagnosis, King Charles will delay his public appearances while undergoing treatment. Other senior royals are expected to fill in for him during his absence. Although he is taking a break from public events, the King will continue his constitutional role as head of state, including handling paperwork and attending private meetings. The 75-year-old monarch returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk on Monday morning and began treatment as an outpatient.

Details

Raising awareness for prostate health

King Charles previously went public about his prostate treatment to encourage more men to get prostate checks. Further, Buckingham Palace stated that he was pleased to have raised awareness about the issue, as the NHS website saw a spike in inquiries about prostate conditions following his announcement. UK statistics show that over a third (36%) of new cancer cases each year occur in people aged 75 and over, emphasizing the importance of regular health checks for older individuals.

Twitter Post

Here is palace's statement