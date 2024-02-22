Instacart claims its recipes may not be perfect

Instacart's AI-generated recipes are impossible to make: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:51 pm Feb 22, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Instacart, a popular grocery delivery service in the US and Canada, has recently come under fire. This is because it is suggesting AI-generated recipes that include bizarre ingredients and unrealistic measurements, according to a report by Business Insider. Users have been left scratching their heads over the authenticity of these recipes, as the images and ingredients don't seem to exist in reality.

Next Article

Confusion

AI images and ingredients questioned

The problem with these AI-generated images is that they may not accurately depict the final outcome of a recipe. This has the potential to mislead users who try to recreate the dishes. To make matters worse, Instacart did not disclose that these images were generated using artificial intelligence, raising questions about transparency and the reliability of the suggested recipes.

Statement

Here's what Instacart said about the recipes

Unlike the source of the images, Instacart does not hide that the recipes are AI-generated. In one such example, it mentioned, "This recipe is powered by the magic of AI, so that means it may not be perfect." "Check temperatures, taste, and season as you go. Or totally switch things up—you're the head chef now. Consult product packaging to confirm any dietary or nutritional information which is provided here for convenience only," the note added.

Impossible

Instacart is home to impossible dishes

Instacart is home to an intriguing collection of recipes. A dish titled "Watermelon Popsicle with Chocolate Chips" not only sounds but also looks weird on the site. The popsicles appear to be hollow and skewered by "asparagus spears" on the bottom. There are also impossibly small watermelon rinds at the top. There is another dish called "Monito Vegetable Skewers," which supposedly requires "1 cup of Monito sauce." The only problem? Monito sauce does not exist.

Claims

'Recipes are odd and basic'

Describing the AI recipes, an Instacart user said to 404 Media, "These recipes seem pretty basic, and sometimes odd." "One recipe I saw called for 3 1/5 teaspoons of an ingredient. 1/5 teaspoon isn't even a measurement! I appreciate an AI recipe giving you inspiration with the ingredients that you have, but I wouldn't trust it to necessarily work," they claimed.