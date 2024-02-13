Gemini can read webpages aloud on Pixel 8 or later devices

Google to expand Gemini AI app's availability to headphones

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:53 pm Feb 13, 202403:53 pm

What's the story Google's Gemini app is gearing up to extend its reach to headphones. This news was revealed by 9to5Google after analyzing the app's most recent version. This development comes on the heels of Google's focus on Android as well as iOS smartphones during the app's debut last week. The move to include headphones marks a significant milestone in Gemini's expansion strategy.

Next Article

Usage

Generative AI-powered responses for audio-only medium

By incorporating Gemini into headphones, users can anticipate AI-generated responses in an audio-only format. Starting with earbuds, which can rely on the connected phone in case of any issues, is deemed a safer choice compared to Smart Displays or speakers. However, it remains uncertain how Google will fine-tune Gemini for headphone use, especially regarding response length, since lengthy replies might be easier to skim on a screen than through earbuds.

Changes

The latest update has brought in new error messages

The latest update also features error messages such as "Too many requests in a short time period. Try again later" and "Gemini mobile app is getting more traffic than usual and is temporarily unavailable. Try again later." Meanwhile, efforts are underway to introduce the "Look and Talk" feature to the Pixel Tablet, initially spotted in October. Once activated, users can enable this gaze-based alternative to "Hey Google" in Hub Mode settings by docking their device and configuring Hub Mode.

Facilities

Gemini can access these Google Assistant features

Last week, Google announced that Gemini would call upon Google Assistant for certain quick voice actions when required. These include managing devices and smart home systems, creating or adjusting alarms and timers, sending messages, reading incoming texts, and making calls. It can also read webpages aloud on Pixel 8 or later devices, and broadcast messages on connected gadgets.