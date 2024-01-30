Android users will have to wait until late 2024

Yelp introduces AI-powered review summaries for food deliveries, restaurants

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:51 pm Jan 30, 2024

What's the story Yelp is stepping up its game with a new AI-powered feature for its iOS app that condenses user reviews into short summaries. These handy overviews, created by large language models (LLMs), will focus on key details like ambiance, popular menu items, and pricing. According to Yelp's Senior VP of Consumer Product, Akhil Kuduvalli Ramesh, the AI-generated summaries will show up based on a "reliable number of recent reviews" suggested by the software.

AI summaries limited to specific industries

For now, the AI review summaries are exclusive to businesses in the restaurant, nightlife, and food industries. Unlike similar features on sites like Amazon and Newegg, Yelp's version skips the pros and cons mentioned by users. This new addition is part of Yelp's broader push to incorporate more AI into its platform, which also involves an updated home feed showcasing more content and images from local businesses.

Additional features and Android app update

Yelp isn't stopping there - it's also improving its iOS app's search capabilities by adding more photos to the results page. This includes carousels of popular dishes from nearby eateries based on user searches. Android users will have to wait until late 2024 to enjoy the AI summaries, revamped search results, and enhanced home feed. For now, they can look forward to the "surprise me" feature launched on iOS last year, which is currently rolling out for Android devices.