Business

Expansion of e-commerce features on TikTok

This feature could greatly enhance TikTok's e-commerce capabilities by potentially adding product links to all videos. Presently, influencers and brands must obtain TikTok's approval to tag products in their content. The platform aims to reach $17.5 billion in US sales by 2024-end. Rival platforms like Pinterest have already introduced similar features, such as shopping suggestions that prompt users to "View similar products" on specific posts.

History

Prior sightings

Back in November 2023, Business Insider spotted a test of the same feature. Videos containing footage of the "find similar items on TikTok Shop" were also seen by The Verge in September and October last year. TikTok's upcoming tool is being tested with a small number of users in the US and UK.

Future

Accuracy concerns and future developments

Bloomberg has raised concerns about the accuracy of TikTok's new tool, pointing out that it suggested fake fingernails and a gold ring when used on a clip of a woman polishing stones. Other companies, like Google, have also explored this area with features like Google Lens and Circle to Search, which assist users in identifying objects and offer purchase links. As TikTok continues to test its facility, improving its accuracy will be essential for successful implementation and user satisfaction.