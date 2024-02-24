MediaTek and Google intend to release an APK tailored for the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chipsets

Google, MediaTek collaborate on on-device generative AI

By Akash Pandey 08:54 pm Feb 24, 202408:54 pm

What's the story Google and MediaTek have teamed up to optimize the former's cutting-edge large language model (LLM), Gemini Nano, for MediaTek's top-tier Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chipsets. This collaboration will harness the power of MediaTek's NeuroPilot AI platform and Google's AI expertise to deliver smooth on-device generative artificial intelligence (AI) experiences on smartphones. On-device generative AI offers numerous benefits over traditional cloud-based computing solutions for developers and users.

Next Article

Unveiling the benefits

What are the advantages of on-device generative AI?

On-device generative AI boasts uninterrupted performance in areas with limited connectivity. It also enhances privacy and security through on-device processing, thereby increasing reliability without depending on external servers. In addition, this solution promotes faster response times with lower latency in real-time interactions, offline functionality without internet access, and reduced operational costs compared to cloud-based alternatives.

Plans

Empowering developers with APK for Dimensity chipsets

To further assist the developer community, MediaTek and Google have planned to launch an APK specifically designed for the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chipsets. This APK will streamline the integration of Gemini Nano applications, speeding up the development and deployment of innovative AI experiences for smartphone users. The partnership aims to offer a seamless and responsive AI experience while keeping data secure and private.