Google's Pixel Watch 2 may soon offer vibration-based time telling
Google's Pixel Watch 2 is set to introduce a unique feature that will allow users to tell time through vibrations. By simply tapping the watch face with two fingers, users will be able to receive the current time as a series of vibrations. This innovative feature will aim to provide a discreet way to check the time and assist those with visual impairments.
Two vibrating time readouts and settings
Two vibrating time readout options will be available on the Pixel Watch 2: Digits and Terse. In Digits mode, a long vibration will represent 10, while a short vibration shall signify one. Terse mode will round the time to the nearest quarter hour, with each 15-minute increment represented by a short vibration. Users will also be able to customize their experience with a "Vibration speed" setting, such as Medium.
Where to find the feature?
The "Vibration watch" feature has been spotted on a Pixel Watch 2 under Settings app > Vibrations, but it appears to be a test not yet accessible to most users. This is similar to how some users have Dynamic Color theming. Apple Watch already offers a comparable feature called "Taptic Time," which supports Morse Code readouts. The "Vibration watch" feature might be available for Pixel Watch 2 users, in the next Pixel Feature Drop.