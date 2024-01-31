The update was released in December 2023

Fitbit Charge 5's latest update renders device unusable

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:18 pm Jan 31, 202412:18 pm

What's the story A recent software update for Fitbit Charge 5 has left over 100 users frustrated, as their devices have become practically unusable. The update, released in December 2023, was meant to fix bugs and introduce new facilities, but instead, it has caused issues like rapidly draining batteries. An aggrieved user said to BBC, "Basically, it's useless now, the battery's dead." Google, which owns Fitbit, has not yet addressed the problem.

Users blame software update for battery issues

An individual from Essex, UK shared that his Fitbit Charge 5 used to "easily" last seven days per charge and worked "really well" before the update. He noticed the battery draining quickly after updating and said, "I don't see why hundreds of other people would be having the same problem after installing the update if it wasn't, but [Fitbit] is not responding." Users are unhappy with Fitbit's customer service, which has only suggested purchasing a new device as a solution.

Fitbit's history and recent challenges

Fitbit, founded in California, US, has been a pioneer in the fitness tracker market since launching its first device in 2009. The company has sold over 120 million units worldwide. Google acquired Fitbit in 2019 for $2.1 billion. However, the wearable tech segment has faced challenges due to smartphones' increasing capabilities. Earlier this January, Google axed hundreds of Fitbit workers, including co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman.

Customers demand accountability from Google

Users on Fitbit's forums have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Charge 5 update. One user urged Google to "be more accountable" and mentioned plans to switch to a competitor's device. Another proposed that "everyone who has bought a Fitbit Charge 5 anywhere should be able to return these units without question and receive an upgrade to keep faith," adding that "the company is big enough to absorb the cost." Google has not yet responded to these concerns.