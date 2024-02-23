Generative Erase employs AI to remove unwanted objects from photos

What's the story Microsoft has announced Generative Erase, an AI-powered feature for the Photos app on Windows devices. The tool enables users to eliminate unwanted objects or distractions from their images, improving overall quality and aesthetics. The feature, similar to Google Pixel's Magic Eraser, is currently being released to Windows Insiders across all channels. It will be accessible on both Windows 11 and Arm64 devices.

Generative Erase is an enhanced version of the Spot Fix tool, employing AI technology to produce more realistic outcomes after erasing objects from photos. To utilize this feature, users can navigate to Edit Image, choose the Erase option, and brush over the objects or areas they wish to remove. The brush size can be modified for accuracy, and Auto Apply can be deactivated for greater control or simultaneous removal of multiple objects by adding or removing masks.

Alongside Generative Erase, Microsoft is extending all its AI editing features, previously exclusive to Windows 11, to Windows 10 and Arm64 devices. These features encompass Blur, Remove, and Replace background, along with Generative Eraser. Various stability fixes and improvements have also been introduced. As per Mala Srivatsa, Senior Product Manager for Windows Photos, the latest update offers users a comprehensive set of editing tools across various platforms.