Next Article

OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot don't have the problem

Google's Gemini AI tool is avoiding questions about Palestine

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:31 pm Mar 06, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Google's Gemini AI has come under scrutiny for its reluctance to answer even harmless questions about Palestine, such as "Where is Palestine?" or "What is Palestine?" Instead, it directs users to Google Search for more information. Interestingly, the AI has no issue answering similar questions about Israel. The reason behind this selective behavior remains a mystery, and Google has yet to comment on the matter.

Results

Comparison with other AI systems

In comparison to other AI systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, Gemini's behavior is unusual. Both ChatGPT and Copilot provide clear answers when asked "Where is Palestine?" Notably, Copilot even displays a map of Palestine. This raises questions about why Google's Gemini AI seems to avoid providing information on the country, while other AI systems do not show such hesitance.

Answers

Previous instances of Gemini's selective responses

This isn't the first instance of Gemini dodging certain topics. TechCrunch reported in February that the AI avoided answering the question "What are the latest updates in the Israel-Palestine conflict?" It was believed that the use of the word "Palestine" could be the reason for this evasion. Furthermore, Gemini declined to answer "Where is Gaza?" but readily provided information when asked "Where is Tel Aviv?"

Problem

Generative AI results are not free of bias

Evidently, results from generative AI tools are influenced by the data sets provided by their creators. Any attempt at objectivity/impartiality is simply circumvented. Such tools disclose their makers' point of view and can reinforce the biases in our culture, thanks to the data they are trained on.

History

Gemini is facing lots of problems

Over the past month, Google's Gemini has come under fire for allegedly attempting to distort history. When its image tool was asked to create pictures of historical figures, it delivered puzzling results like Black German Nazi soldiers, Native American US founding fathers, and even more. Consequently, the image generation option was paused, with CEO Sundar Pichai accepting that they "messed up."