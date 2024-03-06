Next Article

Accenture acquires Udacity to launch AI-powered learning platform

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:27 pm Mar 06, 202402:27 pm

What's the story Accenture is set to acquire online learning platform Udacity, integrating it into their new learning and training service, Accenture LearnVantage. This AI-driven learning platform aims to help clients upskill and reskill their workforce in technology, data, and AI. Accenture CEO Julie Sweet stressed the importance of technology as a fundamental skill for everyone in the company and the need to invest in training.

The functioning

Addressing skill gaps with personalized learning experiences

Accenture's LearnVantage platform uses a recommendation engine to identify skill gaps and provide personalized learning experiences for individuals—right from developers to board members. The CEO pointed out that 51% of organizations are feeling the negative effects of worsening IT skills shortages, and client demand for training assistance is high. LearnVantage aims to address the growing need for companies to implement technologies across all aspects of their organization.

Priorities

Investment in data and AI practice

Earlier this year, Accenture announced a $3 billion investment over three years to expand its data and AI practices. The company has now committed an additional $1 billion for expanding LearnVantage. Sweet explained that Udacity brings new skills and scalability, including its content library, network of experts, local-language offerings, and 'learn by doing' approach. Accenture said 94% of its workers want to learn new skills to work with generative AI but availability of training is limited for large-scale companies.

AI taking jobs?

Embracing a learning culture amid AI impact

Accenture predicts that AI will impact 40% of working hours across industries. While some worry that AI may replace jobs, Sweet argues that many of Accenture's 743,000 workers have thrived due to their ability to upskill. She believes that having a learning culture and infrastructure allows the company to pursue growth. Meanwhile, Accenture is still in the process of laying off some of its employees after 19,000 job cuts were announced last year.