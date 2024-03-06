Next Article

They promise 3 years of security patches

Realme 12, Realme 12+ 5G go official in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:55 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Realme has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphones, the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G, in India, with prices starting at Rs. 16,999. These new devices are set to heat up the competition in the sub-Rs. 25,000 price range, taking on rivals like Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi. Both smartphones run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, and come with a commitment of two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Cost

Pricing and availability

Realme 12 5G is available in two variants: 6GB/128GB storage for Rs. 16,999 and 8GB/128GB for Rs. 17,999. It comes in Woodland Green and Twilight Purple colors. Realme 12+ 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for 8GB/128GB storage, and Rs. 21,999 for 8GB/256GB, with Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green color choices. Both smartphones can be bought from Flipkart and Realme.com starting at 3:00pm today, with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank cards.

Features

Specifications of Realme 12+ 5G

Realme 12+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,000-nits of peak brightness. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset's camera setup features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS. Additionally, the device includes the Smart Rainwater Touch feature, designed to enhance user experience during rain or when using wet hands.

Specs

Battery and connectivity options

The Realme 12+ 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. It also offers a Type-C port, and support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, as well as GPS.