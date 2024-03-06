Next Article

It is fluent in English, Malayalam, and Hindi

Meet Iris: Kerala's first school teacher powered by generative AI

What's the story A school in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, called KTCT Higher Secondary School, has introduced a cutting-edge humanoid AI teacher named Iris. This innovative AI educator was developed in partnership with Makerlabs Edutech Private Limited, and is part of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project, launched by NITI Aayog in 2021. This innovative humanoid robot has captured the interest of students, resulting in improved attendance.

Iris has an extensive skill set

Fluent in English, Malayalam, and Hindi, Iris can tackle complex questions while providing an engaging learning environment. Designed to serve students from nursery to class 12, Iris can imitate human actions like shaking hands and navigating the classroom. Makerlabs aims to enhance Iris's language skills to include 20 languages, and has programmed the robot with an extensive knowledge base that omits certain subjects such as drugs and violence.

Iris can adapt to student needs

Makerlabs claims Iris to be an "innovative voice assistant designed to aid in educational settings and DIY learning environments." The company also said that "by adapting to each student's needs and preferences, Iris empowers educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons like never before."

How does Iris work?

Describing how Iris works, Makerlabs said, "Powered by the possibilities of Robotics and Generative AI technologies, this robot serves as a versatile teaching tool with interactive capabilities." The robot packs a "dedicated Intel processor and a coprocessor" for seamless maneuvering and responsiveness. "With its Android App interface, users can easily control and interact with the robot for a personalized learning experience," the firm says on its website.