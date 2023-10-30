Kerala bomb blast: Death toll rises to 3, investigation underway

Kerala bomb blast: Death toll rises to 3, investigation underway

By Prateek Talukdar 11:24 am Oct 30, 2023

The number of deaths in the bomb blast at a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kerala rose to three on Monday

The number of deaths in Sunday's bomb blast at a meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kerala's Kalamassery town, 10km from Kochi, rose to three on Monday as a 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as Libina, hailing from the Ernakulam district's Malayattoor. The Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital said in a statement that she had suffered 95% burns.

Four others in critical condition

Libina was on ventilator support, but her condition continued to deteriorate, and she passed away at 12:40am on Monday. At least 52 people have been injured in three back-to-back explosions which took place on Sunday at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre when around 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting. State Health Minister Veena George said four others were in critical condition.

Police examining evidence provided by man claiming responsibility

Moreover, the police are examining the purported evidence provided by Dominic Martin—a Jehovah's Witnesses member who surrendered himself in Thrissur—claiming responsibility for the attack. Before surrendering, he posted a Facebook Live video alleging the Christian denomination spread hatred and refused requests to change its ways. Cops reportedly found visuals of the remote control used to detonate the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on Martin's phone.

Investigate if there's any connection with Palestine issue: CPI(M)'s Govindan

Reportedly, Martin has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Meanwhile, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) Kerala Secretary MV Govindan reportedly said that it should be investigated whether the incident has any connection to the people of Kerala taking a stand for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas war.

CM Vijayan slams Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar for blaming the incident on "appeasement politics of Congress and CPI(M)." Chandrasekhar accused them of inviting "terrorist Hamas to spread hate and call for 'jihad' in Kerala." Terming it his communal agenda, Vijayan said, "He is a minister and he should give some minimum respect to the investigating agencies; the probe is underway."