The company has bagged 1,000 enterprise licenses for ChatGPT

Tinder parent teams up with OpenAI for ChatGPT integration

By Akash Pandey 03:38 pm Feb 23, 202403:38 pm

What's the story Match Group, the company behind popular dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid, has teamed up with OpenAI. The firm has bought 1,000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses to help employees with tasks at work. This marks a major move toward making online dating more AI-focused. AI will play a huge role in everything from creating profiles to finding matches and setting up dates, as per the vision of Match Group CEO Bernard Kim.

Next Article

Scenario

ChatGPT wrote press release for Match Group

Match Group celebrated its partnership with OpenAI with a press release written by ChatGPT and edited by the company's communications team. The AI chatbot even provided some quotes, like "I'm thrilled that Match Group matched with me. Together, we're not just breaking the ice; we're melting it and reshaping the way work gets done." ChatGPT will be used for tasks like communication, coding, design, analysis, creating templates, and more.

Work practice

Only trained staff will have access to OpenAI's tools

Match Group's CTO Will Wu said using AI is like adding "a pinch of magic" to daily tasks and will lead to a "full-on work culture revolution." To ensure AI is used responsibly and data is protected, only trained and licensed Match Group staff will have access to OpenAI's tools. They'll go through mandatory training on responsible use, technology capabilities, and limitations. The company's privacy practices and AI principles will guide AI usage.

Use of AI

Enhanced user experience with new features

AI technology will help Match Group improve existing products and create new ones. They're testing features like an AI-powered photo picker and generative AI for writing bios. AI will also enhance matching abilities and offer post-match guidance such as conversation starters, nudges, and date ideas. Kim told investors that "AI will help us create improved user experiences and will truly make our products better."