I-Soon leak: Chinese hackers target India's government offices, corporates

Feb 23, 2024

What's the story A Chinese hacker group with ties to the Beijing government has reportedly targeted key Indian government offices, including the Prime Minister's Office, and corporates like Reliance Industries and Air India. Thousands of documents, images, and chat messages linked to I-Soon, a supposed cybersecurity contractor for China's Ministry of Public Security, were anonymously posted on GitHub recently. The leaked documents also mention a vast amount of India's immigration data from 2020.

User data from EPFO, BSNL, Apollo Hospitals also leaked

The I-Soon leak lists Indian targets like the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of External Affairs. Around 5.5GB data relating to various offices of the "Presidential Ministry of the Interior," likely referring to the Ministry of Home Affairs, has also been stolen. User data from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), BSNL, and Apollo Hospitals was allegedly compromised. The leaked documents also referenced 95GB of India's immigration data from 2020, categorized as "entry and exit points data."

I-Soon and Chinese police investigate leak

I-Soon and Chinese authorities are investigating the leak, with two employees stating that the company held a meeting on February 21 and told to "continue working as normal." The leaked data reveals a complex web of secret hacks, spyware operations, and extensive surveillance by Chinese government-linked cyber threat actors. The documents, translated from Mandarin, show the hackers' methods, targets, and exploits, which include Indian government and immigration details, NATO, European governments, private institutions, and even China's allies like Pakistan.

Hacker group targeted countries like Myanmar, Malaysia, Afghanistan, France, Thailand

In addition to India, the hacker group claims to have targeted countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Mongolia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, France, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Cambodia, and the Philippines. John Hultquist, chief analyst at Google Cloud-owned Mandiant Intelligence, told The Washington Post that the online dump was "authentic data of a contractor supporting global and domestic cyber espionage operations out of China."