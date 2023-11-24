Afghanistan permanently shuts down its Indian embassy over 'policy,' 'interests'

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:09 am Nov 24, 202311:09 am

Afghanistan permanently shuts down its embassy in India

The Afghan Embassy officially announced its permanent closure in New Delhi on Friday over "persistent challenges from the Indian government." In a release, the embassy confirmed that the closure of its diplomatic mission in India's capital is effective from Thursday. The move follows the embassy's previous "cessation of operations on September 30," a decision it said was taken in hopes that India's stance will change to "let the mission operate normally."

Afghan Embassy's message for its citizens in India

Moreover, the Afghan Embassy emphasized that it was "cognisant" that some might try to label this decision as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who swapped allegiance to the Taliban. It added that the move resulted from changes in "policy and interests." "To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission's tenure," noted the embassy.

Afghan diplomats handed over mission to Indian government

There are currently no diplomats from the Afghan Republic in India, and those who served at the embassy returned to their countries safely. It stated that the only individuals present in India were diplomats affiliated with the Taliban, and that the Afghan diplomats had "handed over the mission solely to the Indian government."

Afghan community in India saw significant decline over past years

The statement also highlighted that the Afghan community in India has seen a significant decline over the past couple of years, with Afghan students, traders, and refugees leaving the country. "The number has nearly halved since August 2021, with very limited new visas being issued during this period," it added. The Afghan Embassy concluded by extending gratitude to the people of India for their assistance and support over the past two decades.

Afghan Embassy ceased operations in October

In September, the Afghanistan Embassy declared that it was ceasing its operations from October 1 due to a "lack of support from the host government" and failure to "meet expectations to serve the best interests of Afghanistan." The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi was run by staff appointed by the previous government under Ashraf Ghani.