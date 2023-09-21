Received an emergency alert on phone? Here's what it means

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 21, 2023

Similar alerts have been sent multiple times

Today, several smartphone users received a flash message, accompanied by a loud beep, causing confusion. If you received one too, do not worry. The Indian government in association with telecom operators, is testing its emergency alert system, implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. The alert bears the title "Emergency alert: Severe" and the message contained within reads, "This is a test alert message, please ignore."

This user posted about the alert on X

Periodic testing will ensure system effectiveness

The Department of Telecommunication states that tests like these would be conducted periodically in different regions. This will be done to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of mobile operators and cell broadcast systems' emergency warning capabilities. The Centre plans to implement the emergency alert system across all states in India, further enhancing public safety and saving lives during emergencies.

Pan-India Emergency Alert System explained

The National Disaster Management Authority is implementing the Pan-India Emergency Alert System to ensure public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies. It uses the Cell Broadcasting System to send alerts to all mobile phones in a specific area, covering natural disasters, terrorist attacks, or other emergency situations. This system aims to save lives by providing accurate information promptly. Users got the alert message around 12:04pm, 1:06pm, and 2:50pm, today.

Similar alerts were sent on September 15

On September 15, people in India received a warning alert too. The message read, "This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India." Users were also told not to take any action. Meanwhile, just like today's alert text, chances are you may get similar texts in the weeks to come.

