Qatar court accepts appeal in ex-navy personnel death sentence case

Nov 24, 2023

A court in Qatar handed death sentence to eight former Navy officers

A Qatar court has reportedly accepted the Indian government's appeal against the death sentence awarded to eight former Indian Navy personnel last month. While a date for the next hearing has yet to be fixed, the court said it was expected soon. In October, a Qatari court sentenced the former officers to death for alleged espionage. They have been in detention since 2022.

Why does this story matter?

India has been exploring all legal options to commute the death sentences of the eight former Navy officials. It is pertinent to note that the exact charges against them are still unknown. To secure a commutation, India may need to engage in government-level discussions and rely on its positive relationship with Qatar, as reported by Scroll.

India appealed against Qatar court's sentence

Soon after the death penalty verdict, India expressed its dismay, announcing its intention to challenge the decision. Earlier this month, New Delhi filed an appeal against the penalty awarded to them. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian embassy in Doha has received consular access to the detained Indians. It said that India was exploring all legal and consular options.

All have been in jail since August 2022

All the eight arrested Navy personnel have been in jail since August last year. They worked for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm providing training and related services to Qatar's armed forces. The detained individuals include Captains Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, Saurabh Vasisht, and Commanders Amit Nagpal, Purnendu Tiwari, Sugunakar Pakala, Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

India may need to leverage its bilateral ties with Qatar

India may need to leverage its strong bilateral political, economic, and defense ties with Qatar to negotiate a resolution. Doha has granted India consular access to the veterans twice. Nevertheless, if India hopes to persuade Qatar to show leniency toward the veterans, New Delhi may need to offer concessions and assurances to Doha, potentially leading to a lengthy process.

What are the diplomatic options for India

Given the potential obstacles in a legal appeal, India may turn to diplomacy, per IE. The foreign ministries of both countries share a robust relationship. Although previous diplomatic efforts have been unsuccessful, researchers have suggested that a "government-to-government understanding" remains the best approach. Implementing the prisoner exchange agreement signed between India and Qatar in 2015 could necessitate commuting the death sentences to life imprisonment.