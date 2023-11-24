Uttarkashi: Workers meters away from evacuation, hurdle halts drilling

By Prateek Talukdar 10:33 am Nov 24, 202310:33 am

The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel is facing challenges in its last leg

The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, is facing challenges in its last leg as it entered the 13th day on Friday. Drilling will reportedly resume around 11:00am after the repair of the auger machine, which encountered some problems. So far, rescuers have drilled up to 46.8m into the wall of rubble, and only 12 to 15m remain for creating a passage to evacuate the workers, The Times of India reported.

Why does this story matter?

A portion of the 4.5km under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon, part of the Char Dham all-weather road project, collapsed on November 12. Auger machines drilling through the wall of debris spanning over 60m to insert steel pipes to create a passage for the workers to crawl out encountered multiple problems. Reports said the operation neared completion on Wednesday. But the impediments are hampering efforts and raising concerns about the condition of the workers trapped for 12 days now.

Drilling machine broke down 3 times

Arnold Dix, the president of the International Tunneling and Underground Space Association currently assisting in the rescue operation, said that drilling will resume soon. He said, "We are only just meters away from finding passage to have the men back. But the men are safe. The auger machine has broken down, it is being repaired and it should be back up tomorrow. The drilling machine has broken down three times." Meanwhile, Union Minister General VK Singh (Retired) reached the site.

No obstacle in next 5m: Former advisor to PMO

The drilling machine stopped on Wednesday as the American-made auger machine hit an iron girdle, causing a six-hour delay that night. The obstacle had to be removed mostly manually by using gas cutters. Previously, drilling was paused from November 17 afternoon to Tuesday night due to another obstacle. There is no metallic obstacle in the next 5m to be drilled, said Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office.

Authorities warn against putting pressure on rescuers

A senior member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned against putting "pressure" on rescuers by expecting the rescue operation to be completed in the "next two hours." He stressed that both trapped workers and rescue personnel are at equal risk. On the second day of the operation, rescue personnel were injured by collapsing debris while drilling. While officials have avoided giving out a timeline for the rescue, several media reports projected the evacuation to be "just hours away."

Uttarakhand CM monitors situation

A temporary Uttarakhand Chief Minister Camp office has been established in Matali, Uttarkashi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assessed the tunnel rescue operation and consulted with experts present there. Psychiatrists and mental health doctors have also spoken with the 41 trapped workers. CM Dhami had a conversation with Gabbar Singh Negi and Saba Ahmed, two of the workers trapped in the tunnel, to inquire about their well-being. Negi has reportedly been in such a situation previously.