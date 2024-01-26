Information

What is Finsta?

'Finsta' is a slang term, combining "fake" and "Insta" (short for Instagram). "Fake" here does not refer to a ghost account owner or a bot-run profile. Finstas are real accounts run by real people. They are essentially an alternative and more private profile rather than the "real" public account. Finstas are common among celebrities.

Details

Just a swipe down takes you to the Flipside account

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered the Flipside feature and shared screenshots from the Instagram app last year in December. As per the screenshots, Flipside is "a new space just for you and your friends." However, only the people you choose can see the other side of your profile and what you share there. People can access your Flipside account by tapping on a button or swiping down on your main profile.

Insights

Customizable profile different from public ones

Paluzzi's findings revealed that users could set up a profile picture, name, and bio for their flipside that differs from their public profile. The feature also includes tools to manage which friends can see your flipside and an option to 'remove everyone' for a fresh start. However, content shared on the flipside would still be subject to Instagram's community guidelines. Instagram is yet to confirm when the flipside feature will be launched officially.

Competition

Flipside is similar to 'Close Friends' feature

In November 2023, Instagram expanded its 'Close Friends' feature, originally designed for sharing private stories, to include the app's main feed. This allowed users to share photos, videos, or reels with a select group of friends. With 'Flipside,' these posts could be housed in a separate side of the user's profile instead of being mixed in the main feed. It remains to be seen if Close Friends will be replaced by Flipside feature.