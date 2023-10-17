Snapchat launches content embedding for websites akin to Instagram, TikTok

By Akash Pandey 12:33 pm Oct 17, 2023

This move is designed to boost traffic to Snapchat's app and website

Snapchat is stepping up its game by allowing websites to embed public content on the platform like Spotlight videos, Lenses, Public Stories, and Public Profiles. To do this, users simply need to access the link on a desktop browser, click the embed button on the share sheet, and copy the code to their site. This move is designed to boost traffic to Snapchat's app and website, taking cues from rivals like Instagram and TikTok, which have long offered web embeds.

Snapchat's web presence grew with core features

In July 2022, Snapchat spiced up its website by introducing features like sending messages and Snaps. At first, Snapchat for the web was only available to Snapchat+ users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, in September 2022, the company opened access to everyone. This move strengthens Snapchat's web presence and makes it more competitive with other social media platforms.

The platform aims for 475+ million daily users by 2024

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel has shared an internal memo with employees that revealed the company's bold goals for the future. According to Alex Heath from The Verge, Spiegel said that Snapchat aims to have over 475 million daily users by 2024. On top of that, the company wants to hit 14 million Snapchat+ subscribers and rake in $500 million in non-ad-based revenue. In September 2022, Snap announced that Snapchat+ had already surpassed the five million subscriber milestone.

Snap sets goal for 20% ad-based revenue increase

As part of its growth plan, Snapchat aims for a 20% year-on-year increase in ad-based revenue. This target goes hand-in-hand with the company's efforts to expand its user base and boost non-ad-based revenue streams. By letting websites embed content and beefing up its web presence, Snapchat is setting itself up for greater success and competitiveness in the social media arena.