Official words

Ingenuity helicopter helped NASA make the impossible, possible: Nelson

"The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to end," said Nelson. "That remarkable helicopter flew higher and farther than we ever imagined and helped NASA do what we do best - make the impossible, possible." "Through missions like Ingenuity, NASA is paving the way for future flight in our solar system and smarter, safer human exploration to Mars and beyond."

Details

Miniature helicopter traversed a total distance of 17km

Originally planned as a 30-day technology demonstration with only five short flights, Ingenuity's mission lasted much longer and covered more ground than expected. The helicopter logged over two hours and eight minutes of flight time, traveling a total of 17km across all 72 flights. Its highest altitude reached was 24 meters. Ingenuity was transported to Mars by attaching it to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, which landed in Jerezo Crater three years ago.

Obstacles

Challenges and emergency landing of Ingenuity

Ingenuity faced some challenges during its mission, including an "emergency landing" on January 6 due to navigational disorientation. Teddy Tzanetos, JPL's Ingenuity project manager, explained that the helicopter was flown into a barren, featureless area of Mars to test the limits of its auto-navigational system that relies on visible landmarks for guidance. During its final flight on January 18, data showed it lifted off the ground, hovered briefly, then began descending before losing contact with the Perseverance rover.

Insights

Legacy and future aerial exploration

Although Ingenuity is now grounded, NASA officials celebrate its accomplishments. It paves the way for future aerial exploration on Mars and other celestial bodies like Saturn's moon Titan for which a rotor-craft called Dragonfly is being developed. Engineers faced significant challenges in building a helicopter capable of flying on Mars, including its thin atmosphere and extreme cold temperatures. Ingenuity will remain idle, occasionally sending data blips before losing contact with the Perseverance rover as it moves further away.