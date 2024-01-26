Details

How the new Shazam feature works

To utilize this feature, simply open the Shazam app and confirm if your headphones are connected by looking for the headphone icon. The app can then identify songs playing in several apps. For example, you can switch from Shazam to YouTube, and the app will recognize any songs playing in the video being viewed. Upon returning to Shazam, the identified song will be displayed. Note that if your phone isn't playing anything, Shazam will identify the music in the background.

Acquisition

Apple's integration of Shazam across platforms

Apple acquired Shazam in December 2017 and has since been integrating it into various platforms. In iOS 14.2, Apple introduced a dedicated Control Center widget for Shazam on iPhone. This functionality is now also available on Mac with macOS Sonoma 14.2. The latest update signifies another step in Apple's integration of Shazam across its devices. The Shazam app can be downloaded for free on the App Store.