Google Pay now allows Aadhaar-based verification for UPI activation

A debit card is no more needed for the verification process

Google Pay has joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), to permit registration for UPI using Aadhaar-based authentication. Now, users can set up their UPI PIN sans a debit card. This step has been taken to increase the reach of UPI among Indians, and ultimately boost digital transactions. To note, Google Pay recently allowed UPI payments via RuPay credit cards.

Keep these points in mind prior to Aadhaar-based registration

To complete Aadhaar-based verification for UPI activation successfully, Google Play users should ensure that the phone number in their bank records and UIDAI database are the same. Next, linking of Aadhaar with the bank account is a must. If these two conditions are met, proceed. UIDAI claims 99.9% of Indian adults have an Aadhaar number and use it at least once a month.

What are the steps for Aadhaar-based onboarding?

Simply open Google Pay, and select Aadhaar-based UPI activation. Next, enter the first six digits of your Aadhaar number to start the process. After this, you will receive OTPs from your bank as well as UIDAI. Enter them in the respective boxes to complete the procedure. Once everything is complete, set a UPI PIN that shall be used for bank balance inquiries and payments.

What about the availability of this feature?

As of now, Aadhaar-based verification for UPI activation on Google Pay is limited to select banks. More banks are expected to join soon, as per a statement made by Google Pay.

'Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will fuel growth of UPI ecosystem'

"We're excited to introduce UPI activation with Aadhaar-based OTP authentication on Google Pay, making it easier and more convenient for our users," said Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management at Google. "This feature aligns with the government's aim to promote financial inclusion and will enhance our efforts to encourage digital payments. This feature will contribute to continued growth of the UPI ecosystem," he added.

Google Pay users can link Aadhaar with these credit cards

As mentioned earlier, Google Pay users can now also link RuPay credit cards to their Aadhaar accounts, and make payments at all online/offline merchants. Currently, linking RuPay credit cards issued by Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Indian Bank are allowed. More banks will be supported soon.