Around 4 lakh children develop cancer every year

IIT Madras researchers patent Indian spice-based treatment for cancer

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:09 pm Feb 27, 202412:09 pm

What's the story IIT Madras researchers have patented a groundbreaking cancer treatment using Indian spices, with plans to make it available by 2028. These innovative nanomedicines have shown promising results in combating various types of cancer, including lung, breast, and colon, while remaining safe for normal cells. R Nagarajan, a professor at IIT Madras, explained that the nano-emulsion formulation effectively addresses the issue of bioavailability.

Next Article

Goal

Reducing the cost and pain of cancer treatment

M Joyce Nirmala, Chief Scientific Officer at IIT Madras, revealed that the patented spice-based nano-formulations have proven effective against common cancers in in-vitro studies. "This cancer nanomedicine is being developed to reduce the cost and pain of cancer treatment and also to overcome the toxic side effects seen in the existing cancer treatments," she added. As conventional therapies struggle to eradicate cancer completely, the potential of nanomedicine in cancer treatment continues to grow.

Benefits

Why choose spices?

Describing the reason behind choosing spices, Nirmala said, "India is the world's largest spice producer. Hence, large-scale production could be achieved at a low cost with our Indian spice-based cancer nanomedicine." "Moreover, the formulations are developed for an oral route of administration to ease the treatment process. The spices chosen are edible, hence, biocompatibility is good, reducing toxic side effects," Nirmala added.

Reason

Why cancer nanomedicine is better?

IIT Madras scientists said that in the last 20 years, nano-oncology has shown promising results in "cancer therapy, diagnosis, and prevention." They believe cancer nanomedicine is superior to conventional treatment strategies, because of reduced toxicity, and improved drug accumulation. Increased circulation time, and "suitable size spectrum in the nanometre range" are also factors to consider.

Target

Addressing safety and cost issues

The team at IIT Madras is working to tackle the safety and cost concerns that plague current cancer treatments. With financial support from Kris Gopalakrishnan, an IIT-Madras Distinguished Alumnus Awardee and Infosys Co-Founder, animal validation and efficacy studies have been conducted. Nagarajan stated, "We are looking at a two to three-year window for bringing the formulations to market."