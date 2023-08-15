Technology

Gene therapy could help treat alcohol addiction

August 15, 2023

The therapy led to 90% reduction in alcohol consumption compared to the control group

A new study involving rhesus monkeys has demonstrated promising results for gene therapy treatment aimed at addressing alcohol misuse. This innovative therapy works by increasing dopamine production, a chemical that is considered to be associated with addiction. The research revealed that the therapy led to a remarkable 90% reduction in alcohol consumption among the test subjects after 12 months.

Medicines may not be effective for all cases of alcoholism

At present, the primary treatment for alcohol misuse consists of talking therapies. There are existing medicines to help reduce alcohol intake, but they may not be effective for all affected individuals. Certain individuals who find it difficult to manage their cravings often discontinue their medication. Considering the success of the latest study, gene therapy could be an attractive long-lasting solution to this problem.

Researchers used a modified virus to deliver the gene

In the latest study, researchers utilized a modified virus to deliver a gene encoding glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) to the monkeys' brains. GDNF is believed to support the function and survival of dopamine-producing brain cells. To administer the gene therapy, researchers drilled two small holes in the monkeys' skulls and injected them. In contrast, the control group received an inert substance.

The mechanism may be considered for extreme cases of alcoholism

A year later, the treated monkeys were found to show a significant decrease in alcohol addiction, consuming 90% less alcohol compared to the control group. These results are encouraging. However, further research is necessary to fully comprehend the exact mechanism behind the therapy. While this treatment holds potential, it may only be considered for extreme cases of alcohol misuse due to the risks involved.