Jet fuel price remains unchanged

Commercial LPG cylinder costs hiked by Rs. 14: Check rates

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:46 am Feb 01, 202411:46 am

What's the story Starting today (February 1), commercial LPG cylinder prices have experienced a hike of Rs. 14, as announced by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The updated price for a 19kg LPG cylinder in New Delhi is now Rs. 1,769.50, a jump from the previous Rs. 1,755.50. Other major cities have also seen price revisions, with Kolkata at Rs. 1,887, Mumbai at Rs. 1,723.50, and Chennai at Rs. 1,937 per cylinder.

Next Article

Prices

Domestic LPG and jet fuel prices remain unchanged

In contrast to the increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, domestic LPG (14.2kg) prices remain the same. The cost of domestic LPG cylinders, used primarily for cooking in households, stands at Rs. 903 in Delhi, Rs. 1,000 in Kolkata, Rs. 902.50 in Mumbai, and Rs. 918.50 in Chennai. Furthermore, OMCs have lowered the price of jet fuel or ATF by approximately Rs. 1,221 per kiloliter.

Schedule

Monthly price revision by oil companies

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) adjust cooking gas and ATF prices on the first day of each month. These revisions are based on the average international price from the previous month. The recent decrease in aviation fuel prices marks the fourth consecutive cut and may result in reduced airfares.