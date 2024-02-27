The Friend Map would also allow users to leave brief messages

Instagram will soon show where your besties are hanging out

By Akash Pandey 11:30 am Feb 27, 202411:30 am

What's the story Instagram is developing a 'Friend Map' feature that will allow users to view their friends' real-time locations, according to a Meta spokesperson. The opt-in feature is currently an internal prototype and is not being tested externally. Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer, first discovered the feature. Instagram's Friend Map could potentially compete with Snapchat's Snap Map and Apple's Find My feature.

App highlights

Customizable privacy and ghost mode options

Paluzzi's screenshots, shared on Threads, show that Instagram's Friend Map would enable users to select who can see their location, with options to share with mutual followers, "Close Friends" list, or no one at all. The map would also offer a "Ghost Mode" setting to conceal the user's last active location. Moreover, location data would be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring user privacy.

More benefits

Notes functionality will also be added

The Friend Map would allow users to leave brief messages or "Notes" on the map for others to view. These notes could be used to inform friends about interesting locations or events such as pop-up shops, new restaurants, and more. The development follows Instagram's efforts to enhance its in-app map offering. In 2022, it introduced a searchable map experience that lets users explore popular tagged locations and filter results by specific categories.