Best Instagram updates that caught our attention in 2023

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Dec 29, 202312:05 am

Instagram now supports dynamic profile pictures

In 2023, Instagram rolled out a variety of new features and updates to boost user experience and cater to content creators, and users alike. The platform has transformed from a simple photo-sharing app to one where Reels and Stories captivate users, featuring content from travel, food, fashion, health, and fitness. The list of major updates the app has gained this year includes AI stickers, a Threads app, and more. Here's our roundup.

Threads

In July, Meta launched its X-rival microblogging app called 'Threads.' The app had a great start, recording 100 million users in its first week. At the time of launch, Threads lacked several basic features including a 'Following' tab. However, it has since evolved, and now lets all users edit posts, pin posts, and use polls and GIFs. Also, you can now stop your Threads posts from showing up on Facebook and Instagram.

AI-powered features

Meta now offers several AI-powered features for its messaging apps including Instagram. This includes Meta's AI, a chatbot that can search the internet using Microsoft's Bing for real-time web results. Users can generate customized AI stickers using text prompts, in DMs or Instagram Stories. Additionally, there are AI personality characters based on famous celebs from various fields like sports, music, and social media.

Control over recommendations

Instagram added new controls over content recommendations. This lets users hide multiple pieces of content in Explore at once. For that, long press on posts in the Explore section and select "Not interested" from the pop-up menu. The platform also launched Quiet Mode to help users focus by preventing notifications. Once activated, the profile activity status will be set to 'In quiet mode.' The app will send an auto-reply to those who message you at that time.

Dynamic profile pictures

Another noteworthy addition is dynamic profile photos, which lets users display both avatar and non-avatar pictures as profile photos. Avatar photos can be added using the 'Edit Profile' option. To make it more engaging, the avatar display picture is animated and performs a quick wave every time it is viewed. Also, you can now see the larger version of someone's profile picture. To do so, hold on to the profile icon and it will appear larger.

Broadcast Channels

Similar to WhatsApp, Instagram also gained Broadcast Channels. Channels allow content creators to share text, media, voice notes, and polls with their followers directly. Only the admin can share messages. Channel participants can react to messages and polls.

New updates for reels, stories

Instagram launched several updates for reels, feed images, carousel posts, and stories. Users can now use audio clips from Meta's new "media clip hub" for creating reels. There are convenient undo and redo options for editing clips. For creators, Instagram provides more comprehensive insights into how their content is performing. A new reel metric called Replays shows the total number of streams.