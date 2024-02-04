Digital Crown and top button serve a multitude of functions

What's the story The Vision Pro marks the third Apple device to integrate the innovative Digital Crown button. Initially introduced with the Apple Watch as a novel input mechanism, it later became a volume controller on AirPods Max. Now, the Digital Crown assumes a new role as one of the physical controls on the Vision Pro. Notably, the mixed reality headset also boasts a top button that offers extra control options. Here, we explore the numerous functions of these two buttons.

Functions of Digital Crown

The Digital Crown on the Vision Pro enables users to access Home View with a single press, recenter content by pressing and holding, and adjust immersion or volume by rotating the dial. It also lets users seamlessly switch between surroundings and digital content with a double click and access the Accessibility Shortcut with a triple click. These features give users smooth control over their experience while using the device.

#2: When to utilize the top button?

The top button on the Vision Pro is utilized to turn on the device by pressing and holding it until the Apple logo appears. It also activates the capture feature with a single press.

What happens when you use both buttons together?

When used simultaneously, the Digital Crown and top button serve a multitude of functions. Press and release the buttons together to take a screenshot. Moreover, pressing and holding them allows you to force quit an app. Likewise, the Vision Pro can be turned off by pressing and holding the buttons and then dragging the top slider. Alternatively, go to Settings > General > Shut Down. When powered off, you can force restart the headset by using the same method.

Comparing Digital Crown functions across devices

Since its debut in 2015, the Digital Crown has evolved across various Apple devices, showcasing its adaptability as an input method. On Apple Watch, it serves as an app launcher, app closer, multitasker, Siri access point, scroller, zoomer, and volume adjuster. AirPods Max uses it for play/pause, track skipping, seeking back, Siri access, and volume control. With the Vision Pro, it functions as an app launcher, switches between content and surroundings, recenters view, and adjusts immersion or volume.