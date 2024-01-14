Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPhone 15 gets Rs. 13,000 discount

The iPhone 15 replaces Apple's proprietary Lightning connector with a Type-C port

Flipkart's Republic Day Sale is now live, and buyers can avail huge discounts on various consumer electronics items. One such notable deal is available on Apple's latest iPhone 15 (2023), a considerable upgrade for anyone coming from an iPhone 12 or an older model. The device features a sleek design, brighter screen, improved camera features, faster processing speeds, and a better battery backup.

Take a look at the offers

The iPhone 15 was launched starting at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model. However, it is now retailing for Rs. 66,999 on Flipkart. The discount is applicable on Blue, Black, Green, and Yellow colors. The Pink variant is Rs. 1,000 more expensive. Additionally, buyers can avail 10% instant bank discounts. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 54,990 is also applicable for eligible smartphones.

iPhone 15: Recalling device highlights

The iPhone 15 sports an aluminum frame and an updated front design featuring a Dynamic Island. It has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. For photography, there are 48MP (OIS) primary and 12MP ultra-wide rear cameras. Up front, it has a 12MP shooter. The phone is powered by A16 Bionic chip and has 6GB RAM.