Technology 2 min read

What to expect from Apple Watch Ultra 3

By Akash Pandey 09:51 pm Dec 17, 202309:51 pm

The third-gen Watch Ultra might launch in 2026

Apple's next-generation Watch Ultra 3 is expected to be a game-changer and an expensive deal at the same time. It is rumored to include a significantly larger display, an all-new panel, advanced processing abilities, improved health and fitness monitoring, and a lot more. Certainly, these developments will result in a higher selling price. Anticipated to launch in 2026, here are more detailed specifics of the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

Switch to micro-LED panel

Apple would incorporate a micro-LED display in the third-generation Watch Ultra, replacing the current OLED technology, according to TrendForce. This marks a significant shift in Apple's display roadmap, which began with IPS LCD and later transitioned to OLED for the Apple Watch and iPhones. Plus, the new watch is expected to have a larger screen size of 2.12 inches, going up from 1.92 inches on the first and second-gen models.

Higher pricing is expected

The new micro-LED display technology is estimated to cost up to three times more than the existing OLED screen, which translates to an increase of around $80. This could potentially lead to a higher retail price for the Watch Ultra 3, as Apple might apply a higher markup to promote this innovative display technology. So, tech enthusiasts should brace themselves for this groundbreaking device with a heftier price tag.

Next-gen Watch Ultra won't come until 2026

Micro-LEDs are incredibly tiny, about a hundred times smaller than traditional LEDs, making them difficult to manufacture and resulting in low yield rates and high costs. The cutting-edge technology is anticipated to be adopted by Apple for all its devices over the next decade, starting with the Watch Ultra. However, due to low yield rates, the debut of the micro-LED Apple Watch has been delayed from 2025 to 2026, TrendForce previously reported.

Improved processing, health monitoring abilities

Apple will also prioritize the advancement of state-of-the-art health-management features and ensure their manufacturability for the next-generation Watch Ultra. Besides that, the new wearable is set to use an upgraded chip. It will also provide improved battery life, expanded storage, and the latest connectivity standards.