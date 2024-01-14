Apple Vision Pro pre-orders require Face ID, optical prescription details

By Akash Pandey

Initially, the Vision Pro will be sold in the US

Apple has shared details of the pre-order process for its upcoming mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro. It said that customers will need an iPhone or iPad with Face ID to determine the best-fitting hardware. Additionally, those who wear glasses will need to provide a valid, unexpired prescription for ZEISS optical inserts. The company disclosed this information in an email reminding customers about the pre-order kickoff.

Face ID scanning for precise fit

To order the Vision Pro, customers must first scan their face using an iPhone or iPad with Face ID, which helps determine the right size Light Seal and headbands for a precise fit. Users must have the latest version of the Apple Store app, available since January 11, to perform the face scan. Apple stressed the importance of having an up-to-date app and a device with Face ID nearby during the ordering process.

Vision prescription for optical inserts

For those who need corrective lenses, Apple has teamed up with ZEISS to create custom optical inserts. These will be available for orders after buying the Vision Pro. During the ordering process, customers will be asked a few quick questions to determine if they require optical inserts. If needed, buyers must upload a valid, unexpired prescription from an American eyecare professional after checkout.

In-store demos to take place over launch weekend

Apple also announced that in-store demos of the Apple Vision Pro will take place over the launch weekend, starting on February 2 in the United States. The demo slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.