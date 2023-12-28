Best WhatsApp features released in 2023

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Dec 28, 202312:05 am

This year, WhatsApp gained Channels, a one-way broadcast tool

Meta rolled out a slew of exciting new features for WhatsApp this year, making the popular messaging app even more user-friendly. Among the top updates are multi-device support, message editing, video messages, Channels, and new privacy features as well. In late September, Meta announced a slew of AI-powered capabilities as well, enhancing the chatting experience on WhatsApp. Here's a look at the best WhatsApp features of 2023.

Same WhatsApp account on multiple devices

In April, WhatsApp revamped its multi-device feature, allowing users to access their primary account on up to four devices at once. To link a new device, simply tap the three dots in the top-right corner and choose "Link to existing account." Then scan the QR code on your primary device to sync your account. However, do note that if your primary device is inactive for too long, you will automatically be logged out of your companion devices.

Edit messages

One of the most useful features WhatsApp gained this year is the ability to edit sent messages. Users can modify text messages, within 15 minutes of sending them. Photos, videos, or other types of media cannot be edited. To access the feature, tap and hold the message, and select the "Edit" option. Modified messages within chats will carry an 'edited' tag within the chat bubble. Neither the sender nor the receiver can see the edited history.

Sharing HD-quality photos and videos

WhatsApp has long been known to compress media files. As a workaround, you had to share high-quality photos as documents. However, the app finally introduced the option to share HD-quality photos and videos this year. Users can either send media in standard or HD quality. High-quality photos shared via WhatsApp carry an "HD" label. By default, photos are sent in standard quality.

Channels

WhatsApp Channels is another noteworthy addition to the app. Channels work as a one-way broadcast tool, allowing you to get updates from celebrities, leaders, content creators, sports teams, and people you wish to follow. To access the feature, head to the 'Updates' section, and under the Channels tab, click the "+" icon and then 'Find channels.' You can search for the desired handle or browse through a list of the most active, popular, and new channels.

AI features

Meta has announced a couple of AI-powered features for WhatsApp. This includes Meta AI, a chatbot that can search the internet using Microsoft's Bing for real-time web results. AI Stickers use Meta's language model and the Emu image generation model to create customized stickers based on text prompts. Also, there are AI personality characters based on famous celebs from various fields like sports, music, and social media.

Privacy features

WhatsApp also improved its security features with Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes. Account Protect alerts users if someone tries to shift their account to another device. Device Verification prevents hackers from using on-device malware to gain access to your accounts. Automatic Security codes include a unique 60-digit security code or a QR code to verify encryption more easily. Additionally, the Chat Lock feature allows users to secure specific chats without having to lock the entire app.