OnePlus Buds 3 to launch on January 4: Check features

2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 07:18 pm Dec 27, 202307:18 pm

The earbuds will be available in Space Grey and Clear Sea Blue colors. Representative image

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones in China on January 4, alongside the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone. The company unveiled a teaser poster on Weibo, showcasing the design of the upcoming earbuds. The earbuds will sport a semi-in-ear design, a glossy stem, and silicone eartips. The teaser says the OnePlus Buds 3 will "popularize flagship sound quality" for OnePlus users.

Design and color options of OnePlus Buds 3

Unlike previous models like the OnePlus Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2, the OnePlus Buds 3 will ditch the dual-tone design. The device will get an IP55 rating. The storage and charging case maintains a squarish shape. The rounded rectangle charging box includes a front charging light. The earbuds will be available in Space Grey and Clear Sea Blue color options.

Specifications and features of the upcoming earbuds

The OnePlus Buds 3 is said to be equipped with a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The earbuds will offer 48dB active noise cancellation, Google Fast Pair, and dual connectivity. They will also boast 3D spatial audio, LHDC 5.0, and an impressive 44-hour battery life. Rumor has it that the earbuds have been fine-tuned by OPPO and audio company GoldenEar. The Buds 3 could also share some features with its Pro counterpart for an immersive audio experience.