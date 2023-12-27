Godrej 3D prints 500-sqft office in just 40 hours

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Godrej 3D prints 500-sqft office in just 40 hours

By Rishabh Raj 06:48 pm Dec 27, 202306:48 pm

The office was created using sustainable materials (Photo credit: India education diary)

Godrej & Boyce, a leading company in the Godrej Group, has unveiled a special 500 sq ft office called 'The Cocoon' at its greenfield campus in Khalapur, near Mumbai. This innovative project was completed in just 40 hours using 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) technology, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize construction timelines. Anup Mathew, Senior Vice President and Business Head of Godrej Construction, said the project is a "manifestation of our relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries" in architectural design and construction.

2/3

The Cocoon's design and construction process

The Cocoon's eye-catching curvilinear elliptical design showcases the versatility and flexibility of 3DCP technology. Its column-free layout optimizes usable office space and features a prefabricated toilet unit. The swift 40-hour construction process included 3D printed modules, civil works, waterproofing, flooring, painting, electrical works, lighting, AC installation, plumbing, drainage, sanitation fixtures, office furniture, and landscaping. Mathew attributed the speedy completion to effective team collaboration and project planning using Building Information Modelling (BIM), Lean Construction methods, and 3D Construction Printing.

3/3

Sustainable materials used in The Cocoon's construction

Emphasizing its commitment to eco-friendly construction practices, Godrej & Boyce used a concrete mix containing up to 20% Recycled Concrete Aggregates (RCA) sourced from concrete debris for The Cocoon. These materials were recycled at the company's Recycled Concrete manufacturing facility in Vikhroli, Mumbai. India's first 3D-printed post office located in Bengaluru's Cambridge Layout was inaugurated in August. The roughly 1,100 sq ft structure was constructed in 43 days.