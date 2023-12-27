Vivo X Fold3 Pro's key specifications leaked ahead of launch

The smartphone could debut in early 2024

Vivo is said to be developing new foldable phones for the Chinese market, including the Vivo X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro. A leak from trusted source Digital Chat Station has revealed key specs of the Pro model. The handset could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This device is anticipated to launch alongside the Dimensity 9300-powered Vivo Pad 3, sometime in early 2024.

Display and design improvements

The leak suggests that the upcoming foldable phone's LTPO internal screen will boast a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo appears to have slimmed down the device and reduced its weight compared to its predecessor, the X Fold2. The new phone could weigh well under 250g, as compared to Fold 2 which weighs 279g. Both the outer and inner displays will feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner, a unique aspect of Vivo's foldable phones.

Camera setup and charging capabilities

As for the camera setup on the Vivo X Fold3 Pro, it's reported to include three cameras: a 50MP main camera with OIS, a periscope telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide snapper. There's a chance it could be equipped with Sony's LYT-900 camera sensor as the primary lens. While the battery details remain unknown, the device is said to offer 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. It will boot Android 14 out of the box.