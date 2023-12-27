How VR can help treat 'lazy eye' condition in children



By Sanjana Shankar 03:43 pm Dec 27, 202303:43 pm

In 2021, the FDA cleared Luminopia's treatment for children with lazy eye

'Lazy eye' or amblyopia is the top cause of vision loss in kids and can persist into adulthood, affecting depth perception. Traditional treatments for this condition have not changed much over the years. These include glasses and eye patches, which involve covering the stronger eye to train the brain to use the 'lazy' or weaker eye. However, researchers are now exploring virtual reality (VR) therapies to help the brain use both eyes more effectively.

Individuals with amblyopia have trouble seeing in 3D

Neuroscientist Elizabeth Quinlan explains that in amblyopia, the brain's cortex learns to "ignore the signal from the weaker eye" and favors the stronger eye. This prevents the brain from merging images from both eyes, leading to depth perception and 3D vision problems. To see lasting results, new therapies need to teach the brain to stop suppressing key visual cues coming from the weaker eye, says neuroscientist Dennis Levi from the University of California, Berkeley.

Luminopia's virtual reality therapy

Luminopia, a Cambridge-based company dedicated to improving amblyopia treatments, has developed a VR therapy where kids watch popular shows like Sesame Street and SpongeBob SquarePants using a VR headset. CEO Scott Xiao says the headset blocks parts of the display for each eye, so patients have to "combine input from the two images to get the full video." In 2021, the FDA cleared Luminopia's treatment for children, aged 4-7, with amblyopia.

Trial results and availability

In a trial conducted by Luminopia, children with amblyopia showed better vision on eye chart tests after three months of one-hour sessions, for six days a week. However, improvements in depth perception and long-term effectiveness still need to be assessed. The treatment usually lasts three months or less and is available by prescription. With insurance coverage, patients can expect a copay of around $50 a month.