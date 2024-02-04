The tests show hardware complexities inside the Vision Pro

What's the story Apple's latest mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, has been taken apart for the first time, showing off its intricate design and challenging disassembly process. The detailed breakdown by iFixit shows this device is a real technological marvel. Although no "repairability" score was given by the firm yet, some connections were described as "quite delightful." On a related note, Sam Kohl from AppleTrack has shared a durability test video for the headset, providing some valuable insights.

The teardown started with removing the front glass using heat to minimize damage. During disassembly, speaker stems were detached with a SIM ejector pin. While modular parts/connectors were appreciated, speaker units were found to be fragile. IFixit found Apple's choice of a proprietary battery cable connection as "practical" since it prevents accidental removal. However, the non-standard oversized Lightning connector was "unforgivable." After removing the Light Seal, the teardown exposed a permanent knit fabric seal and a thin, stretchy plastic sheet.

EyeSight system's low resolution and dim imagery exposed

The teardown shed light on the EyeSight system's low resolution and dim images, as brought up by some YouTube reviews. Instead of displaying a single set of eyes, it projects multiple videos using widening and lenticular layers combined with OLED to create a 3D effect for viewers. Other features examined include the automatic interpupillary distance adjustment system, display and hardware layering, and an array of sensors.

Separately, during durability testing, the Vision Pro showed resilience, enduring minor bumps on the front glass. Yet, drops caused a critical issue in one speaker. The test also revealed that the Light Seal isn't securely attached to the headset. It seems to be held in place only by magnets. So, it's crucial not to grab or lift Vision Pro by the light shield. Doing so will cause it to detach, potentially leading to the $3,500 device falling to the ground.