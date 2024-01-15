Apple Vision Pro customers! Be prepared for 25-minute sales pitch

By Akash Pandey Jan 15, 2024

Customers interested in testing the headset will have to spend a decent chunk of time at the Apple Store

Apple is set to launch the Vision Pro on February 2, but the in-store demonstrations for the XR headset on the launch day won't be quick and easy. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, customers visiting Apple Stores in the US will be treated to a 25-minute in-store demo on how to use the device. The demo will include a face scan, customizing the headset, and a guided tour of the interface and controls, making it a bit lengthy appointment.

Pre-demo process: Face scans and customization for optimal fit

Before diving into the demo, an Apple employee will scan the customer's face using an app similar to Face ID. This will help determine the right fit for the user, including light seal, foam cushion, and band size. For those who wear glasses, their prescription will be scanned to ensure the correct lenses are used. Apple Stores will have hundreds of lenses available for demos, with staff working together to assemble custom Vision Pro units.

Demo will include in-depth demonstration of interface and controls

During the demo, customers will be guided through the user interface, learning about eye detection, gestures for selecting items, holding the headset, adjusting the Fit Dial, and using the Digital Crown. After a calibration period involving tracking and tapping exercises, users will enjoy a 20 to 25-minute demo showcasing various features of the Vision Pro. This includes viewing normal, panorama, and spatial photos, spatial videos, immersive experiences like walking on a tightrope, and using the headset as a computer replacement.

A dedicated Vision Pro table will display some units

In addition to demo areas, Apple Stores will feature a dedicated Vision Pro table displaying two to four units for customers to view but not use. The larger stores will reportedly feature over 12 available demo units and designated seated areas for presentations. This extensive demo process is likely Apple's way of ensuring a successful launch for this major new product and platform, considering its high price and potential as a first-time virtual or mixed-reality headset experience for many users.

Third-party apps, virtual keyboard experience not part of the demo

The Vision Pro available in retail stores will come with preinstalled third-party apps. However, it remains uncertain whether customers will be able to access these apps during the demo. Also absent from the demonstration process would be the virtual keyboard. According to Gurman's recent post on X, the current state of the Vision Pro keyboard is a "write-off." To be more specific, the typing experience is thought to be slow, requiring users to press one key at a time.

What about online purchases?

For those who prefer shopping online, the Vision Pro can still be purchased on the company's website. Online customers will also have access to a version of the face scan system before their headsets are shipped.